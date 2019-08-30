Delivery of potable water to citizens major priority – Senator Charles Jr

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Water, Infrastructure and Housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, says the delivery of potable water to citizens continues to be a major priority for the Government.

“There have been challenges in recent times, which further demonstrate the need for the Government to undertake the necessary infrastructure works, which will improve our delivery and increase the NWC's efficiency in delivering the commodity to our citizens,” the minister said.

His message was read by Member of Parliament for Central St. James, Heroy Clarke, during the commissioning ceremony for the National Water Commission's (NWC) Section H Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project in St James on Friday, August 23.

Senator Charles Jr explained that the Ministry is cognisant of the challenges within the sector and is intent on identifying and implementing the necessary framework that will provide the solutions needed.

The Norwood Section H Water Supply Improvement Project forms part of the NWC's strategic plan to extend access to water in the community.

The development falls under Phase One of the Commission's multimillion-dollar Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, which is being done through contractor Frederick Rodrigues and Associates Limited.