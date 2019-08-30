Delivery of potable water to citizens major priority – Senator Charles Jr
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister with responsibility for Water, Infrastructure and Housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, says the delivery of potable water to citizens continues to be a major priority for the Government.
“There have been challenges in recent times, which further demonstrate the need for the Government to undertake the necessary infrastructure works, which will improve our delivery and increase the NWC's efficiency in delivering the commodity to our citizens,” the minister said.
His message was read by Member of Parliament for Central St. James, Heroy Clarke, during the commissioning ceremony for the National Water Commission's (NWC) Section H Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project in St James on Friday, August 23.
Senator Charles Jr explained that the Ministry is cognisant of the challenges within the sector and is intent on identifying and implementing the necessary framework that will provide the solutions needed.
The Norwood Section H Water Supply Improvement Project forms part of the NWC's strategic plan to extend access to water in the community.
The development falls under Phase One of the Commission's multimillion-dollar Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, which is being done through contractor Frederick Rodrigues and Associates Limited.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy