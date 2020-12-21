Delta, BA to require negative virus tests for UK flights to New York
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
The airlines agreed to the measures over growing concerns about the fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 that has prompted more than two dozen countries to suspend flights from the UK.
"Starting tomorrow @British_Airways will require passengers on UK flights to NY to show a negative Covid test before departure," Cuomo tweeted, later adding that Delta had agreed to the same.
Cuomo added that he was also in talks with Virgin Atlantic about requiring passengers to provide evidence of a negative test before boarding a flight to New York.
"We can't let history repeat itself with this new virus variant," Cuomo said, referring to when travellers from European countries brought Covid-19 to New York in the spring, ravaging the city.
Cuomo also called on the US government to join the growing list of countries -- including Russia, India, Spain and Argentina -- that have banned flights from Britain.
While experts say there is no evidence the UK variant of the virus -- one of several mutations -- is more lethal or will affect the impact of vaccines, it may be up to 70 percent more transmissible, according to early data.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy