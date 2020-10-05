UPDATE: Delta becomes a hurricane

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Delta has strengthened to a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 7:00 pm, Delta had winds of 120 kilometres per hour. It is located 245 km south-southwest of Negril and is moving west-northwest at 13 km/h.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Delta should strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday before weakening as it approaches land.

A turn toward the west-northwest should occur this evening. A faster northwestward motion is expected Tuesday through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the centre of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Delta is forecast to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Wednesday night.