UPDATE: Delta becomes a hurricane
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Delta has strengthened to a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 7:00 pm, Delta had winds of 120 kilometres per hour. It is located 245 km south-southwest of Negril and is moving west-northwest at 13 km/h.
According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Delta should strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday before weakening as it approaches land.
A turn toward the west-northwest should occur this evening. A faster northwestward motion is expected Tuesday through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the centre of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening.
Delta is forecast to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy