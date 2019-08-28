Dermatology Department at KPH/NCH gets US$3000 grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Dermatology Department at Kingston Public/National Chest Hospitals has received a US$3000 grant from the International Dermatological Societies/International Foundation for Dermatology (ILDS/IFD) through its association with the Caribbean Dermatology Association (CDA).

According to the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), the funds were used to purchase a 30-litre liquid nitrogen dewar and accessories as well as a binocular microscope.

Consultant Dermatologist and Head of the department, Dr Sandra McLeod, explained that the liquid nitrogen is used to treat a number of skin conditions including viral lesions and benign and premalignant skin conditions.

“Having a dewar of liquid nitrogen on site will allow us to treat more patients as well as reduce interval between treatment times. We anticipate that this will lead to better outcomes for our patients,” she added.

SERHA said the binocular microscope will be used for diagnosis of fungal viral and parasitic infections as well as other conditions in which microscopy would prove useful. It will also serve as a training tool in microscopy for the junior residents.

Jacqueline Ellis, Chief Executive Officer, Liguanea Regional Hospitals, expressed her appreciation for the donation, adding that it will go a far way in assisting the department, which sees approximately 800 patients on a monthly basis, to better manage dermatology patients.