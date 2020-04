Dexta Daps taken into police custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Popular dancehall artisteLouis Grandison, more popularly known as Dexta Daps, was taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon.



Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron told OBSERVER ONLINE that Grandison was picked up in the Seaview Gardens community about 3:30 pm.



Cameron said Grandison's arrest is in connection with ongoing investigations into shootings and gang activities in southern St Andrew area.



A 14-second video has been circulating on social media with Grandison being escorted in handcuffs by police officers.



Kasey Williams





