'Disrespected' man who chops woman for sentencing next month
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who admitted to using a machete to chop a woman on her hand, claiming that she disrespected him, is to be sentenced next month.
Kevin Lewis pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Tuesday.
“Who is he to you?” Parish Judge Maxine Ellis asked the complainant.
“Neighbour,” she replied prior to explaining to the judge that she had to use her left hand prevent the machete from cutting her face.
“What did she do?” the judge enquired.
“Disrespect me. Mi nuh see har and she a follow, follow me up,” Smith replied.
“This time you see her. Do you have a right to do that?” the judge asked Smith.
“She nuh have nuh right,” Smith who appeared nonchalant replied.
Ellis told Smith that the last time she checked freedom of speech is a constitutional right.
“Mouth mek fi talk anything. Talk is cheap. Put your money where your mouth is then,” the judge said.
Noting that he should have handle the situation differently, she explained to him that he should have taken out a lawsuit in the Sutton Street civil court if is character was defamed instead of chopping the complainant.
The woman told the court that since the incident on May 10, she's unable to sleep.
Noting that she has not worked since, said she's not in a position to pay her medical expenses.
“This matter could end up in the Circuit Court if the injury is permanent,” the judge advised.
Prior to setting a sentence date, the judge asked Smith if he had taken money to court.
Smith subsequently paid the complainant $20,000 towards her medical expenses.
They are to return to court on June 21. At that time, the complainant is expected to present an assessment of the injuries and damages to her hand.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy