'Disrespected' man who chops woman for sentencing next month

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who admitted to using a machete to chop a woman on her hand, claiming that she disrespected him, is to be sentenced next month.

Kevin Lewis pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Tuesday.

“Who is he to you?” Parish Judge Maxine Ellis asked the complainant.

“Neighbour,” she replied prior to explaining to the judge that she had to use her left hand prevent the machete from cutting her face.

“What did she do?” the judge enquired.

“Disrespect me. Mi nuh see har and she a follow, follow me up,” Smith replied.

“This time you see her. Do you have a right to do that?” the judge asked Smith.

“She nuh have nuh right,” Smith who appeared nonchalant replied.

Ellis told Smith that the last time she checked freedom of speech is a constitutional right.

“Mouth mek fi talk anything. Talk is cheap. Put your money where your mouth is then,” the judge said.

Noting that he should have handle the situation differently, she explained to him that he should have taken out a lawsuit in the Sutton Street civil court if is character was defamed instead of chopping the complainant.

The woman told the court that since the incident on May 10, she's unable to sleep.

Noting that she has not worked since, said she's not in a position to pay her medical expenses.

“This matter could end up in the Circuit Court if the injury is permanent,” the judge advised.

Prior to setting a sentence date, the judge asked Smith if he had taken money to court.

Smith subsequently paid the complainant $20,000 towards her medical expenses.

They are to return to court on June 21. At that time, the complainant is expected to present an assessment of the injuries and damages to her hand.

