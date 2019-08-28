Dorian upgraded to hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico
MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Tropical storm Dorian was upgraded Wednesday to a hurricane as it barreled toward Puerto Rico, meteorologists said.
The National Hurricane Center said storm the was moving near St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands when its status changed and was expected to make landfall in populous eastern Puerto Rico later Wednesday.
The latest path also puts Dorian on a trajectory to strike the Atlantic coast of Florida or Georgia by the weekend, with few obstacles to weaken it after Puerto Rico.
As of 1800 GMT, the storm was over St Thomas, packing 75-mile-an-hour (120-kilometre) winds.
It is forecast to dump four to six inches of rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Forecasters project that after it crosses Puerto Rico, the storm will move into the Atlantic.
It is expected to follow a trajectory north of the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos before swinging west toward Florida sometime over the weekend.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy