Mother, daughter murdered in Eltham Park, Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A woman and her daughter were murdered at their home in the community of Eltham Park, in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

They are 37-year-old Winsome Williams and her 23-year-old daughter Daniella Carnegie, otherwise called ‘Bun’.



Reports from the police's Corporate Communications Unit are that the two were pounced upon by gunmen who opened gunfire hitting them several times. The shooting took place about 9:10 pm.

Williams and Carnegie were pronounced dead at hospital.