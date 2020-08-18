Dr Shane Alexis nominated in St Mary South Eastern

ST MARY, Jamaica — Dr Shane Alexis was on time for his scheduled 12:30 pm nomination, as he and a thick motorcade of supporters converged on the grounds of the Annotto Bay Primary School in the St Mary South Eastern constituency.

Alexis was nominated as the People's National Party (PNP) candidate to contest the General Election on September 3.

He satisfied a part of the nomination requirements by issuing fifteen $1000 notes to officials of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).

In what will be another challenge of the doctors, Alexis will go up against the incumbent Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn, who was nominated to run on the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) ticket this morning.

Kellaray Miles