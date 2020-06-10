Drought affecting water supply in Hanover, Westmoreland — NWC
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that four of its systems in Hanover and Westmoreland continue to be adversely affected by low outputs due to drought.
The affected systems are Cascade and New Milns pumping stations and Logwood Treatment Plant in Hanover, and the Deans Valley Spring in Westmoreland.
NWC says as a result of the low outputs, customers served by these systems will continue to experience intermittent supply or periods without water.
Areas affected in Hanover include:
Cascade, Pondside, Great Valley, Jericho, Retrieve, Claremount, Smithfield, Willoughby, Cold Spring, New Milns, Welcome, Cacoon, Nyerere Farm, Haddington, Watford Hill and Woodland.
Areas affected in Westmoreland include:
White Hall 1, 2 & 3, Westland Mountain, West End, Beach Road, Sheffield, Orange Hill, Mt Airy, Good Hope, Duck Pond, Deans Valley Proper, Whithorn, Darliston, Lenox Big Woods and Water Works.
The NWC said it is making every effort to ensure that there is no major disruption as it regulates water to customers.
The water supply company is also encouraging customers to store water for use during the period of drought.
