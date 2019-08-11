Drowning suspected after elderly man dies at Lyssons Beach
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An elderly man died on Saturday while swimming at the Lyssons Beach in St Thomas.
He has been identified as 70-year-old Norval Campbell , a plumber of Golden Spring in St Andrew.
The Morant Bay police report that Campbell was swimming with church members about 12:30 pm when he reportedly encountered difficulties and had to be assisted to shore.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
Police officers are investigating.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy