Drowning suspected after elderly man dies at Lyssons Beach

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — An elderly man died on Saturday while swimming at the Lyssons Beach in St Thomas.

He has been identified as 70-year-old Norval Campbell , a plumber of Golden Spring in St Andrew.

The Morant Bay police report that Campbell was swimming with church members about 12:30 pm when he reportedly encountered difficulties and had to be assisted to shore.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police officers are investigating.