Drowning suspected after unidentified body found in Kingston Harbour
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified male, whose body was found afloat in the Kingston Harbour, Port Royal Street in the parish yesterday.
It is of dark complexion, slim build, about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long, low cut hair and is believed to be in its early forties. It was clad in a red T-shirt and multi-coloured underpants.
Police reports are that about 2:00 pm, a security personnel stumbled upon the body and alerted them. On arrival of the lawmen, the body was fished from the water and taken to the morgue for post mortem.
Meanwhile, investigators are asking persons with information who can assist them in this investigation to contact the Kingston Central CIB at 876-922-5076, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
