Dunn's River Falls recording uptick in patronage since reopening

ST ANN, Jamaica — The world renowned Dunn's River Falls and theme park in Ocho Rios, St Ann, has been recording an uptick in patronage since being reopened to the public on July 21, following a four-month closure due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The popular 28-acre facility got the go-ahead from the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) on July 17 to resume daily operations, after the management was deemed to have satisfactorily instituted the requisite COVID-19 protocols and safeguards.

Park manager, Michelle Sawyers, said the growing level of patronage seen since the reopening is indicative of the facility's status and the high regard in which it is held as the Caribbean's premier resort attraction.

“Even while we were closed back in March, we had to have some of our workers here on location to keep the park in a state of readiness, knowing that at some point we would be called on to reopen. It was a lot of work… and for that I must commend the team here at Dunn's River; it was a total team effort,” she told JIS News.

Sawyers informed that in keeping with Ministry of Health and Wellness-mandated safety guidelines, patrons must wear masks and do a temperature check on entering the property.

She said while guests are not required to wear masks when climbing the falls, they are encouraged to carry one in a pouch which they must put on after completing the trek.

The park manager advised that masks and pouches are available at the property, which has also been outfitted with hand washing and sanitisation stations strategically positioned for guests and staff.

Sawyers praised parent company — the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) — and its subsidiary, the St Ann Development Company (SADCo), for their support in ensuring that all of the health and safety requirements have been instituted at Dunn's River Falls.

She anticipates a gradual increase in the facility's patronage over time, noting its unique distinction of being a haven for both local and overseas visitors.

“This is even more the reason why we have to follow protocols and ensure that we keep our staff and visitors safe,” Sawyers added.

— JIS