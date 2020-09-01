EOJ reports 56% turnout for special services voters

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that there was 56 per cent voter turnout among special services personnel, who cast ballots at 377 polling stations across the island yesterday.

Special services include police officers, military personnel and Election Day workers.

Yesterday's turnout compares to a special services voter turnout of 63 per cent in the 2016 General Election, said EOJ

Of the 46,777 special services personnel, 26,276 voted as shown in the results table below:

Special Service Category Number on Voters' List Number of Ballots Turnout % Police 11,512 4,849 42% Military 4,181 982 23% Election Day Worker 31,084 20,445 66% Total 46,777 26,276 56%

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, says reports from across the island indicate a fairly quiet day.

“All polling stations opened as scheduled at 8:00 am and we did not receive any reports of any major incidences. Overall, the day went quite smoothly,” he said.

Special service voters' ballots are placed in specially marked individual envelopes, which are then sorted the night after the election and will be counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast by civilian non-Election Day workers.

EOJ said while it has determined how many ballots have been received, there is no indication of how the electors have voted as the envelopes remain sealed and vaulted until the counting on Election Day.