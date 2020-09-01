EOJ reports 56% turnout for special services voters
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that there was 56 per cent voter turnout among special services personnel, who cast ballots at 377 polling stations across the island yesterday.
Special services include police officers, military personnel and Election Day workers.
Yesterday's turnout compares to a special services voter turnout of 63 per cent in the 2016 General Election, said EOJ
Of the 46,777 special services personnel, 26,276 voted as shown in the results table below:
|
Special Service Category
|
Number on Voters' List
|
Number of Ballots
|
Turnout %
|
Police
|
11,512
|
4,849
|
42%
|
Military
|
4,181
|
982
|
23%
|
Election Day Worker
|
31,084
|
20,445
|
66%
|
Total
|
46,777
|
26,276
|
56%
|
|
|
|
Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, says reports from across the island indicate a fairly quiet day.
“All polling stations opened as scheduled at 8:00 am and we did not receive any reports of any major incidences. Overall, the day went quite smoothly,” he said.
Special service voters' ballots are placed in specially marked individual envelopes, which are then sorted the night after the election and will be counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast by civilian non-Election Day workers.
EOJ said while it has determined how many ballots have been received, there is no indication of how the electors have voted as the envelopes remain sealed and vaulted until the counting on Election Day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy