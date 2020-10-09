Early morning quake rattles Antigua, St Kitts and Guadeloupe

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 rattled Antigua and Barbuda and two other Caribbean countries during the early hours of Friday, the Trinidad-based Seismic research center (SRC) has confirmed.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



The SRC said that the quake, which occurred at 14 minutes after midnight (local time) was felt 116 kilometres (km) north west of the capital St John's. It was also felt in the neighbouring islands of St Kitts-Nevis and Guadeloupe.



According to the SRC, the quake was located at Latitude: 17.98N, Longitude: 62.44W at a depth of 10km.



