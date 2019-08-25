Elderly man from Canada missing since May, last seen at NMIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighty-nine-year-old Calvin Brown of Eglinton Avenue, Toronto, Canada, has been reported missing since Wednesday, May 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that Brown was last seen at the Norman Manley International Airport about 12:54 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Calvin Brown is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.