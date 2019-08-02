Elderly Grants Pen man reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventy-seven-year-old Roystoni Carr otherwise called 'Laddy' of Shortwood Road, Kingston 8 has been reported missing since Wednesday, July 31.



Carr is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.



Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Carr was last seen home about 1:15 pm and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.



Anyone knowing Carr's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

