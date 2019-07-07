Elderly Kingston man reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighty-year-old Earl Wilson of Psalms Avenue, Kingston 11 has been reported missing.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 187 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Wilson was last seen at home about 7:30 am on Friday, July 05.

The police said he was wearing an orange shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Earl Wilson is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.