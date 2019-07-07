Elderly Kingston man reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighty-year-old Earl Wilson of Psalms Avenue, Kingston 11 has been reported missing.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 187 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Wilson was last seen at home about 7:30 am on Friday, July 05.
The police said he was wearing an orange shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Earl Wilson is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy