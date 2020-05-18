UPDATE: Royal Caribbean crew member awaiting emergency evacuation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican crew member aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Adventure of the Seas vessel is currently awaiting evacuation after reportedly suffering a “medical emergency”.

This was confirmed by the ship's captain in audio obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We do have a medical emergency on-board. We will need to evacuate one crew member. The evacuation will be carried out by helicopter and we might turn the ship towards the Jamaican coast in order to get in the reach of the helicopter. I'm not sure that the evacuation will take place tonight. Normally they don't fly at night but we are waiting for confirmation,” the ship's captain announced.

OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that the crew member is an expectant mother.

The ship, which has been allowed to dock in Falmouth, Trelawny at noon tomorrow, is currently off the coast of Haiti.

More information later.