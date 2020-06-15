Employers could face prosecution for breaches of redundancy regulations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Employers are being reminded that failure to properly notify the minister with responsibility for labour and social security could result in prosecution.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security in a statement yesterday, said under the Redundancy Payment Regulations, the minister must be notified in writing within 21 days of the date the redundancy will take effect.

“Persons who contravene this regulation can be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $250,000, up to three months imprisonment, or both fine and imprisonment,” the ministry said.

The reminder comes as a number of organisations implement measures to deal with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.