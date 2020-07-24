England 131-4 vs West Indies at tea
KINGSTON, Jamaica — England are 131-4 against West Indies at tea time on the first day of the third and final Test match at Old Trafford.
Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler are not out on 24 and two, respectively.
Opener Rory Burns and fellow left-hander Ben Stokes were the batsmen dismissed during the post lunch session.
Stokes (20) was bowled by the Kemar Roach, who has been excellent so far for his two wickets.
Burns, after making a patient 57, went to the bowling of off spinner Roston Chase, with Rahkeem Cornwall grabbing a sharp catch at slip.
Dominic Sibley, who made nought, and Captain Joe Root (17) were the batsmen dismissed during the opening session of play. Sibley went in the first over of the morning to pacer Roach, while Root was run out.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in gloomy conditions in Manchester.
Almost immediately, Roach trapped Sibley, the first-innings century-maker, leg before wicket.
West Indies got further reward when Roston Chase swooped in to catch Root short while the England skipper and Burns attempted a quick single.
The series is tied 1-1 after England won the second Test by 113 runs. West Indies had taken a 1-0 lead after a surprising four-wicket victory in the opening match.
Sanjay Myers
