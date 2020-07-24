England 37-1 against West Indies in series decider
KINGSTON, Jamaica — England are 37-1 inside the second hour of play on day one of the decisive third match against West Indies.
Rory Burns is 19 not out and Joe Root is on 14.
Dominic Sibley was the batsman dismissed. He went in the first over of the morning to Kemar Roach.
Both sides made changes to their XIs. West Indies brought in the burly off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies made the big decision to stick with pacers Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder playing three matches back to back despite the short turnaround.
Those who questioned that move would have been shaking their heads when Gabriel went off the field in the eighth over of the morning, in only his fourth over.
He was seen flexing his hamstring as he trod off, but thankfully from a West Indies perspective, he returned to the field.
England brought back champion, veteran swing bowler James Anderson and Barbadian-born pacer Jofra Archer into the team. Left-armer Sam Curran and batsman Zak Crawley were left out.
West Indies won the toss, and like they did in the second Test which they lost, they chose to bowl first in overcast conditions in Manchester.
Experienced bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over, trapping Dominic Sibley, first-innings century-maker, leg before wicket for zero. The ball angled in toward the stumps from wide of the crease.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy