England 37-1 against West Indies in series decider

KINGSTON, Jamaica — England are 37-1 inside the second hour of play on day one of the decisive third match against West Indies.

Rory Burns is 19 not out and Joe Root is on 14.

Dominic Sibley was the batsman dismissed. He went in the first over of the morning to Kemar Roach.

Both sides made changes to their XIs. West Indies brought in the burly off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies made the big decision to stick with pacers Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder playing three matches back to back despite the short turnaround.

Those who questioned that move would have been shaking their heads when Gabriel went off the field in the eighth over of the morning, in only his fourth over.

He was seen flexing his hamstring as he trod off, but thankfully from a West Indies perspective, he returned to the field.

England brought back champion, veteran swing bowler James Anderson and Barbadian-born pacer Jofra Archer into the team. Left-armer Sam Curran and batsman Zak Crawley were left out.

West Indies won the toss, and like they did in the second Test which they lost, they chose to bowl first in overcast conditions in Manchester.

Experienced bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over, trapping Dominic Sibley, first-innings century-maker, leg before wicket for zero. The ball angled in toward the stumps from wide of the crease.

Sanjay Myers