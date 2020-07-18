England and West Indies frustrated by Manchester washout
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second cricket test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.
England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to try and force a victory.
“It's not ideal. It's looking like we'll have to take 19 wickets in two days,” England all-rounder Ben Stokes told Sky Sports. ”But the wicket has offered something throughout the whole test so far, so we just need to make sure we can expose that. We know that once we get on a roll, anything is possible with the bowling attack we have."
Better weather is forecast for the last two days. With no fans present, West Indies will resume Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite 6 not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14.
Opener John Campbell fell for 12 on Friday, trapped leg before by Sam Curran.
Stokes top-scored in England's innings with 176 - his 10th test century - while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton.
Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Off-spinner Roston Chase was the most effective West Indies bowler. He took 5-172 and paceman Kemar Roach picked up 2-58.
West Indies won the first test in Southampton by four wickets.
The third and final match is also in Manchester.
