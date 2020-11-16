Ex-cop among 3 nabbed in operations targeting Klansman Gang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting the arrest of three men, including a former policeman, during a series of intelligence-led operations targeting high-level members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang.

Along with the arrests, the police said firearms and ammunition were seized and several properties were raided by “a high-level joint task force”.

The JCF reported that on November 9, during pre-dawn raids conducted by the JCF and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in the Love Lane area of Spanish Town, 29-year old Charles McDonald otherwise called 'Chups' was held with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

During the operation, the lawmen reportedly saw McDonald with the firearm and when confronted, he threw it to the ground. The gun was retrieved and found to be a Browning 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing seven rounds. He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

On Friday October 30, during an intelligence-led operation in Spanish Town, St Catherine, 26-year old Stephen Burke was arrested and subsequently charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

These charges are in relation to the murder of 19-year-old Claude Smith and the shooting of another man, said the JCF.

Reports are that on Sunday, September 20, Burke and another man, travelling in a grey Toyota Axio, went to Salt Pond Road where Smith and his relative were washing a motorcar along the roadway.

It is further alleged that Burke and his cronies opened gunfire at Smith and the man hitting them several times before escaping.

Both injured men were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where Smith was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious condition. The motorcar was recovered the following day in the Top Banks area where Burke resided. He was pointed out on an identification parade last week and is to appear in the Spanish Town Parish Court on Tuesday.

Burke, who is a reputed member of the Klansman gang, was among four people who were charged in connection with the Anti-Gang legislation in 2015, but was released in 2019 on the grounds of non-attendance of the witness.

On October 16, 45-year-old old Dexter Spence was arrested after a raid at his Bushy Park residence revealed him to be in possession of 430 rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition due to the fact that the number of rounds exceeded the number permitted in law. Two licensed firearms were also seized.

Spence, who is a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is to return to Court on December 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Crime Portfolio, Fitz Bailey is warning people to shun personal and business connections with criminal gangsters.

“As long as we can credibly establish a connection between you and a criminal organisation, we will pursue you. Criminal gangs thrive because legitimate businesses and law-abiding citizens support them. We must isolate and marginalise them and turn our backs on their ill-gotten gain,” DCP Bailey said.

“The Anti-Gang legislation is clear. The fact that you aren't firing a gun on behalf of a criminal gang, does not mean that you aren't connected. If you facilitate and support these organisations of terror in our country, you will face the full force of the law,” added Bailey.