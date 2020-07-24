Expect delays at Ken Hill Drive, Washington Boulevard this Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Water Commission (NWC) scheduled works for Sunday, July 26 at the Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection in St Andrew are likely to result in delays for motorists.
The National Works Agency says that between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm on Sunday, the NWC plans to backfill pipe trenches and improve driving condition for motorists at the location. The NWC recently completed repairs to its infrastructure in the area.
Sunday's activities, which will not include pavement works, is to allow for the NWC to monitor the repaired pipeline for leaks, NWA said.
Once the commission is satisfied that the repairs are adequately done, then NWA will reinstate the area with suitable material and the works completed with asphaltic concrete.
Motorists using the Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection on Sunday will experience delays as a result of the works. The NWC has advised that it will have flag persons on site to manage traffic and motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs.
The NWA said it continues to partner with the NWC under a programme where the commission refers roadways to the agency for reinstatement once it has satisfactorily completed pipe-laying activities.
