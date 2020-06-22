Expect hazy conditions from Saharan dust — Met Service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A massive plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is currently across the Caribbean and is expected to begin affecting Jamaica today.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica this morning said a reduction in visibility is expected as a result of haze associated with the Saharan dust.
Met Service also reported that strong winds associated with a low-level jet stream are expected to affect the island over the next few days.
Hazy conditions are forecast to continue into Thursday.
The Saharan dust, known as Saharan Air Layer (SAL), commonly forms from late spring through early fall and moves into the tropical Atlantic Ocean every three to five days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Hurricane Research Division.
The dry, dusty air associated with the SAL has been known to cause hazy skies over the areas where it blows. It also can help suppress hurricane and tropical storm development in the Atlantic Basin due to its dense, dry air and increased wind shear.
The Saharan dust plume is forecast to continue moving westward through the Caribbean Sea, and then to parts of the Gulf Coast later this week.
