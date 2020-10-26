'Extortionist' charged after allegedly robbing bus conductor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police on Saturday charged a suspected robber shortly after the incident on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

Charged with robbery with violence is 33-year-old Ziggy Beckford, otherwise called 'Extortionist', of a Kingston address.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 9:05 am, a conductor on a Toyota Coaster bus, was approached by Beckford and two other men who posed as passengers.

Beckford and the men allegedly attacked the bus conductor after their demands for money were not met and robbed him of $3000. The police were alerted and an investigation launched. Beckford was apprehended a few hours later and subsequently charged.



His court date is being finalised.