UPDATE: FBI investigating death of financier Epstein — Justice Dept

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide in a New York prison of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday.

The department's Bureau of Prisons made the announcement as questions were raised as to how a high-profile inmate who had apparently attempted to kill himself last month could take his life in what is supposed to be a highly secure federal facility in downtown Manhattan.

Epstein was charged with trafficking girls for sex.

The bureau said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center "from an apparent suicide."

It said staff began life-saving measures and Epstein was eventually rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The FBI is investigating the incident," said the bureau.