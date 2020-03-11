FOOTBALL – Jamaica beat Bermuda 2-0
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica - Goals by Jordaine Fletcher, his first at the senior national level, and Kemmar Beckford carried Jamaica to a 2-0 win over Bermuda in their international friendly at the Montego Bay Sports Complex earlier tonight (Wednesday, March 11).
Fletcher opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Beckford added the second in the 80th minute. Both scorers are teammates at the St Ann based Mt Pleasant Football Academy.
Despite the result both coaches were pleased with the performances of their respective teams as they used to game to assess mostly home based squads with an eye on the future.
Fletcher who was making a return to the senior line-up after a number of years out of the team, beat Bermuda's goalkeeper Tahj Bell with a left footer from the top of the 18 yards box. Fletcher should have scored a second a minute later but he missed the target by inches.
Beckford added the second 10 minutes before the end of regulation time when he side-footed home a cross from Kemal Malcolm from the left flank that beat the Bermuda defence.
PAUL A REID
Observer Writer
