Farmer dies after two motorcycles collide in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — One motorcyclist is dead while another is in hospital following a double motorcycle crash on Bog main road in Westmoreland on Sunday, February 07.

Dead is 26-year-old Ernold Curnaldi, a farmer of New Works in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 12:50 am, Curnaldi was driving his Champion motorcycle along the roadway towards New Works in the parish. On reaching a section of the road, he reportedly collided with another motorcycle.

The police were summoned and both drivers were taken to the hospital where Curnaldi was pronounced dead and the other driver admitted in critical condition.