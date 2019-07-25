Feeling the heat, Belgian drug suspects call cops
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) —It really wasn't the day to get trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine in the port of Antwerp.
Wednesday was the hottest ever recorded in Belgium, and somehow two suspects got stuck in the metal box.
As the heat rose, they feared they would suffocate and made a desperate call to the police emergency line, Antwerp prosecutors said.
It took officers two hours to find the container in the huge port, western Europe's main gateway for smuggled drugs.
Guns drawn, police opened the door and the exhausted pair, stripped to the waist gratefully gave themselves up.
A social media video of the arrests shows port employees pouring water on the suspects to cool them as afternoon temperatures skirted 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
According to a statement from Antwerp prosecutors they had entered the container "to remove drugs".
Much else about the incident remains unclear, but the suspects will appear in court Thursday, prosecution spokesman Kristof Aerts said.
Officials have not confirmed the size of the cocaine haul found in the container, but local Antwerp newspaper the Gazet said it could have been hundreds of kilos.
The suspects were from the Antwerp area.
More than 50 tonnes of cocaine from Latin America were seized in Belgium's biggest port last year, the largest volume ever recorded.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy