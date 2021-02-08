First insurance programme for farmers and fishers launched

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fisherfolk and farmers registered with the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries will soon be able to benefit from health and life insurance coverage.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green says the ministry's call to local financial institutions was answered by Sagicor, which today launched its insurance programme for farmers and fisherfolk; the first of its kind in Jamaica.



The programme, dubbed AgriCare, becomes effective March 1 and will see the island's 220,000 registered farmers and 26,000 registered fishers being eligible for a package of benefits.

“The ministry saw the implementation of this programme as a critical part of providing financial protection to our registered farmers and fishers. All registered members of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and their dependents are eligible to enrol under this Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries/ Sagicor Fisherfolk & Farmers' Plan,” Green said in his address at the virtual launch at Sagicor's head office.

Under the insurance programme, farmers and fisher folk can choose the benefit package that suits their individual needs. This includes a Group Major Medical Plan that covers the usual surgery and hospitalisation benefits with coverage for chemotherapy, radiation and dialysis, a Full House Plan that provides a bundle of money that can be utilised to purchase certain primary care benefits (drugs, dental and vision, doctors' visits and consultation), a Group Critical Illness plan that provides lumpsum coverage in the event that the member is diagnosed for certain critical illnesses, a Group Life plan that provides coverage in the event of death of the insured member and a Group Personal Accident that provides the insured member (or their beneficiaries) with certain benefits arising from an accident.

Green further stated that farmers and fisherfolk have been making the request for many years for an insurance programme specific to their group. He said in October 2020, on his all-island listening tour for fishers and farmers, he made the commitment to remedy this issue for an insurance facility, and that he is happy to have guided this to fruition.

“We are providing insurance coverage so they are better placed to secure their livelihoods. This should be quite manageable and also affordable, as Sagicor will facilitate premium payment in either four equal quarterly payments payable at the beginning of each quarter or two equal semi-annual payments payable every six months” the minister declared.

The insurance plan is a customised bundle of benefit products offered by Sagicor to all registered fisherfolk and farmers of the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries.