Portia forced to call 2016 election by factions of One PNP camp -- Fisher
ST ANDREW, Jamaica -- People's National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Balaclava Division Everton Fisher says former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller was forced to call the 2016 general election by some people from the One PNP camp.
Fisher was speaking to a throng of Comrades at the Rise United mass rally now underway in the St Andrew South Western constituency when he made the claim.
He said Simpson Miller was not convinced that the February 25, 2016 general election should have been called but was convinced by factions of the One PNP team to make an announcement because "disaster was around the corner".
Fisher questioned the legitimacy of the alleged statement, noting that the Jamaica Labour Party is building highways that the PNP should have built.
Because of this, the St Elizabeth Councillor said members of that team should not have any leadership position in the party.
He said this is the reason behind his support for Peter Bunting, the man who heads the Rise United team and who is challenging PNP President Dr Peter Phillips for leadership of the 81-year-old party.
He urged Comrades to vote for Bunting on September 7 when the two clash at the polls.
Phillips is the leader of the One PNP team.
Kimone Francis
