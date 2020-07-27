Fisherman's body washes ashore in St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — Police in St Ann are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body was found washed up at a facility along the coast of the garden parish yesterday.
He has been identified as 68-year-old David Johnson of Oracabessa, St Mary.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reports that about 1:00 pm, a police team was called to a business place in the area, where the body of a man had washed up.
Police officers who responded found the body face-down in the water, along with items believed to be swimming gear. The body was later identified as Johnson.
Detectives are encouraging people who may be able to assist in their probe to contact them at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
