Fitz Bailey among three senior cops promoted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three assistant commissioners of police have been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police with effect from June 1, 2020.

The officers are: Fitz Bailey, who is currently in charge of the Crime Portfolio, Richard Stewart, who heads the Administration Portfolio, and Dr Kevin Blake, who is currently assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed this afternoon that their appointments were approved by the Governor-General, acting on the advice of the Police Service Commission.