Five Manchester men charged as cops probe larceny, firearm cases

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Investigators in Manchester are reporting success in their probe of larceny and illegal firearm cases during the month of August, with the arrest of five men in the parish.

Among those being prosecuted are 32-year-old murder accused Sean Robinson, who was reportedly found with a loaded Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his possession when he was accosted for breaching his curfew order.

He was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Another Manchester resident, Tyrone Grant was charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common-law arising from an alleged long standing dispute, which culminated with the accused reportedly pointing an illegal firearm at a man during a conflict.

The police also arrested and charged security guards Stivaano Broen, 24, and 30-year-old Anthony Discon with shop breaking and larceny.

Both men reside in Mandeville and were accused of unlawfully gaining access to a business place on Ward Avenue where they reportedly stole goods and cash.

And, 39 year-old Oran Richards carpenter of Comfort district in the parish — one of two men who reportedly held up and robbed a motorist of his vehicle and cash — was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Police said the motor car was recovered in the Fairview community.