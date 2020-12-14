Five arrested during ganja bust in Patrick City

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division is reporting that follow-up operations conducted in the wake of Thursday's multi-billion-dollar cocaine seizure at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston has resulted in the arrest of five people and another major drug bust.

Police reports are that between 6:00 am and 11:00 am yesterday, a joint police/military operation was conducted in Patrick City, Kingston 20.

During the operation, a premises was searched and over 100 pounds of compressed ganja with a street value of $400,000 was found in two bags.

Five people were taken into custody on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

According to the management of the Narcotics Division, the recent successes are due to collaborative efforts between local and international law enforcement entities.