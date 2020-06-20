Five new COVID-19 cases as Jamaica exceeds 20,000 tests
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that five new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the past 24 hours as the island passed the 20,000 mark for COVID-19 testing.
The total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica is now 657 cases, while testing numbers currently stand at 20,160.
The new cases include four males and one female, whose ages range from 12 to 47. According to the ministry, two of the new cases are in St James, two are in St Ann and one in Kingston and St Andrew. All five cases are imported — three from the United States and two from Canada.
The ministry said investigations are ongoing to confirm whether they are residents or non-residents.
Meanwhile, the island recorded four more recoveries over the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 462 recoveries (70 per cent).
