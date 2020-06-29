Five suspects nabbed after double murder in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police on Friday arrested five men in connection with a double murder in Clarendon.
Lawmen reportedly intercepted the suspects at the Mineral Heights Toll Plaza in the parish shortly after the shooting death of the two men on the Frankfield main road about 4:40 pm the same day.
Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were also seized in the incident, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported
The dead men have been identified as Jermaine Jones, 33, and Allen Cameron, otherwise called 'Puss', both of John's Hall, Silver Spring, Clarendon. They were reportedly driving along the roadway, when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motor car.
The police were called and preliminary information received was that a white motorcar and a grey motorcar sped from the scene.
About an hour after the incident, five men in two vehicles matching the description of the vehicles seen leaving the scene were intercepted by two police teams, CCU said.
The men, all of St Catherine addresses, were taken into custody and the vehicles seized.
During a subsequent search of the vehicles, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine and one .40 pistol with magazine containing six .40 live rounds were reportedly found.
Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.
