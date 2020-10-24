Flash flood warning and watch extended
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has extended the flash flood warning and flash flood watch for sections of the island to 5:00 pm Sunday.
A flood warning was issued for low-lying and flood-prone St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester, while a watch is in place for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.
Met Service said a persistent trough across the western Caribbean, that has been influencing weather conditions across island over the past few days, continues to produce unstable weather conditions.
Additionally, a newly formed tropical depression over the extreme western Caribbean will increase the instability across the region.
Satellite imagery and rainfall data have indicated that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes throughout today.
The forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, especially across southern and northeastern parishes, tonight and Sunday.
Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes tonight and Sunday.
Due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely, said Met Service.
