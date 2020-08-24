Flash flood warning extended to all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A flash flood warning has been extended to low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes. It is to remain in effect until 8:00pm today.

The islandwide warning came as the Meteorological Service of Jamaica continued the one in place for Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew and upgraded the flash flood watch for all other parishes.

The flash flood warning was issued due Tropical Storm Laura, which has been impacting the island.

At 4:00 am, the centre of Laura was located near latitude 20.8 degrees north, longitude 78.9 degrees west.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 33 km/h, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

The Met Service said a turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning.

It is then forecast to move over the central and north-western Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday.

As Laura continues to move just south of Cuba its impact will continue to affect Jamaica through to later this evening, said Met Service.

The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue to affect sections of all parishes, this morning and continuing through to later this evening.

With the heavy showers and thunderstorms rainfall amounts could reach at least 100 to 150 mm, Met Service advised, adding that strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over northern parishes today.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are being urged not to venture out as seas conditions will continue deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.