Flash flood watch extended for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has extended a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

It will remain in place until 5:00 pm tomorrow.

The Met Service said Tropical Storm Eta is currently located at latitude 14.9 degrees north, longitude 78.9 degrees west, or 380 kilometres south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica.

Eta is moving westward across the central Caribbean at 24 km/h, and on the forecast track is expected to continue passing south of Jamaica and should reach Nicaragua by Tuesday morning.

Satellite imagery and rainfall reports indicate that the outer bands of Eta generated mostly cloudy conditions across the island, with light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of northern and southeastern parishes throughout today.

Although the centre of Eta is expected to remain southwest of Jamaica, its extreme outer bands will continue to generate unstable weather conditions across the island for the next few days.

Current projections are for cloudy conditions across the island, with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, especially across northeastern and southern parishes tonight and Monday. Additionally, increased rainfall is expected to continue through to Thursday across the island.

Strong gusty winds are expected to continue in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes tonight and Monday.

Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall expected across the island for the next few days, there is likely to be a high degree of ground saturation, said Met Service. As a result, landslides and flooding are possible.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out, as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds. Those at sea should exercise extreme caution.