Flash flood watch for eastern, south-central parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Portland, St Mary, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester.
This will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.
Met Service said a lingering trough system across Jamaica continues to produce unstable weather conditions, resulting in moderate to heavy showers being recorded mainly over eastern parishes based on automatic weather station reports, last night into this morning.
The forecast is for a continuation of the showers and isolated thunderstorms especially over eastern and south central parishes and later to remaining parishes this afternoon into tonight.
Flash flooding is therefore a possibility over low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern and south-central parishes. Based on the forecast, the flash flood watch could be extended to western parishes if necessary.
A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Met Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.
