Several flights between Fort Lauderdale, NMIA cancelled due to Dorian

KINGSTON, Jamaica — NMIA Airports Limited, operators of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), has advised that a number of flights to and from Fort Lauderdale in Florida have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.

NMIA Airports, in a statement this afternoon, said it has been monitoring the movement Dorian and has noted its impact on countries within the region as well as its projected path to destinations served by the said airport.



It further advised passengers booked on cancelled flights to contact their travel agent or airline's customer care number for rebooking options.

The affected flights are:

ARRIVALS

AIRLINE Flight # Time Date Destination SPIRIT NK723 11:40am Monday, Sept. 2 Ft. Lauderdale NK1745 15:07 Monday, Sept. 2 Ft. Lauderdale JET BLUE B6875 17:31 Monday, Sept. 2 Ft. Lauderdale CARIBBEAN AIRLINES BW036 18:00 Monday, Sept. 2 Ft. Lauderdale

DEPARTURES