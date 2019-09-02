Latest News

Several flights between Fort Lauderdale, NMIA cancelled due to Dorian

Monday, September 02, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — NMIA Airports Limited, operators of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), has advised that a number of flights to and from Fort Lauderdale in Florida have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.

NMIA Airports, in a statement this afternoon, said it has been monitoring the movement Dorian and has noted its impact on countries within the region as well as its projected path to destinations served by the said airport.

It further advised passengers booked on cancelled flights to contact their travel agent or airline's customer care number for rebooking options.

The affected flights are: 

ARRIVALS

AIRLINE

Flight #

Time

Date

Destination

SPIRIT

NK723

11:40am

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

NK1745

15:07

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

 

 

 

JET BLUE

B6875

17:31

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

 

 

 

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES

BW036

18:00

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPARTURES

AIRLINE

Flight #

Time

Date

Destination

SPIRIT

NK702

12:30 pm

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

NK1746

16:10

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

 

 

 

JET BLUE

B61676

07:12

Monday,  Sept. 2

Ft. Lauderdale

B62076

10:55

Monday,  Sept. 2

B6876

18:31

Monday,  Sept. 2

 

 

 

 

 

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES

BW033

00:30

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Ft. Lauderda

