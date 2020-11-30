UPDATE: Floyd Morris elected to UN disabilities committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer and leading disabilities advocate Senator Floyd Morris was among the nine persons elected Monday to the United Nations’ Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Senator Morris was elected in the second round of voting during Monday’s election of persons to replace nine members of the committee whose terms end on December 31, 2020.

Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Courtenay Rattray confirmed the election from New York. Senator Morris followed the developments, which was virtual, here in Jamaica.

“We were one of the last countries to put a nomination forward, so the other candidates had a jump start on him. So seeing that he was actually able to pull it off against all the odds was wonderful,” Rattray said.

The Jamaican cabinet had approved support for Morris as far back as February this year, and nominations were due by April 12. The election was originally scheduled for June, but the process was affected by the unexpected intrusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate on Friday congratulated him on being selected as a candidate to fill one of the vacancies, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and her ministry staff in Kingston and New York for a successful campaign which led to his election.

Senator Johnson Smith was instrumental in winning the support of Jamaica’s Caricom neighbours for his candidacy.

The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is composed of 18 independent experts, or persons of high moral character and recognised competence in the field of human rights.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was adopted by the UN General Assembly by its resolution 61/106 of 13 December 2006. It came into force on 3 May 2008 upon the 20th ratification.

Since 2008, 12 sessions of the Conference of States Parties have been held at the UN headquarters in New York.

