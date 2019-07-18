Veteran football coach Halliman returns to Excelsior High

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Legendary coach Lebert Halliman is back at the helm of Excelsior High school once again for the upcoming Manning Cup season.

Halliman, who led the Mountain View-based school to Manning Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2004, has left Hydel High after leading them to the Walker Cup title in 2018 and will replace Daniel Riley.

A past student of Excelsior, Halliman has twice beaten them in major finals, leading St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) to a famous 6-1 win over Excelsior to win the Manning Cup in 1987. Then, just last year, he led Hydel to a 2-0 win in the Walker Cup final over Excelsior.

Now he is back at the helm and ready to end Excelsior's 15-year Manning Cup drought.

Easily one of the top schoolboy coaches, Halliman has also coached at Kingston Technical, Calabar High and Wolmer's Boys in his storied career.

