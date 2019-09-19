Former MP Lloyd B Smith robbed at knife point
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Parliamentarian and publisher Lloyd B Smith was robbed at knife point in Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place shortly after 3:00 pm at the Tropical Plaza in Kingston as the former Member of Parliament (MP) for St James Central was about to enter a Digicel store.
The two thugs, who approached Smith from behind, reportedly held a knife to his throat and demanded that he handed over his gold chain, bracelet and ring which he was wearing.
The Western Mirror publisher said he put up a strong defence while at the same time shouting for help. "But, strangely enough, people just stood and watched and up to that point, there was no security guard, even to come to my rescue. And this happened just outside the store."
"By this time they pulled off my chain, they began to tear off my clothes and by this time a security guard who was in the Digicel store came outside, saw what was happening, he said he went into his waist for whatever he had there and the thugs saw when he did that and ran," explained Smith.
Smith said a passer-by later told him that they saw when the thugs attempted to stab him in the head.
Smith said it was a horrible experience for him.
"It was a horrible experience. I don't even want to think about it. It wasn't nice, I can tell you. Because they had the knife at my throat. They were shouting at me to give them what they want.
They were abusing me. It was horrible. I have never had an experience like this in my entire life. It is the worst experience I have ever had in my own country," Smith told the OBSERVER ONLINE.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy