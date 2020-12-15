Four escape serious injury in St Elizabeth crash
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Four people narrowly escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle crash on the Middle Quarters main road in St Elizabeth a short while ago.
Reports are that a taxi, which was travelling towards Santa Cruz, swerved into the path of another vehicle, causing a collision.
Three people from the taxi and the driver of the other vehicle were reportedly not injured.
Police and firefighters have since arrived on scene to clear a pileup of traffic along the major thoroughfare.
Kasey Williams
