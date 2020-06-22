Four imported COVID-19 cases among six new infections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In the last 24 hours, Jamaica recorded six new cases of COVID-19, with four being imported and two being import-related.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded so far to 665 cases, of which 139 are active.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the island remains at 516 (77.6 per cent).

The new cases are Jamaican residents — four males and two females — with ages ranging from 24 to 52 years.

One of the imported cases came into the island on a flight from the United States while the remaining three arrived on cruise ships. Five of the six individuals reside in St James and the other is from St Ann.

Jamaica now has 159 imported cases of the virus.