Fraser-Pryce, Thompson advance to semis at national champions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nigel Ellis' failure to get past the first round of the men's 100m was the only hiccup on Thursday's opening session of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/ Supreme Ventures National Championships at the National Stadium.



Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson led the women's qualifiers into today's semi-finals of the 100m while former IAAF World Championships 100m champion Yohan Blake was among the leaders in the men's 100m.



The semi-finals of the 100m in all sections, Under 18, Under 20 and seniors will get underway at 6:00 pm today with the finals starting two hours later.



Also today, the boys and girls Under 20 long jump final will be contested as well as the discus throw for Under 18 and Under 20 girls, the women's long jump and discus throw, men's and women's 400m hurdles finals and 1500m finals.



The four-day championships will be used to select the Jamaican teams to a number of events including the Doha World Championships later this year, the Pan-American Under 20 track and field championships in Costa Rica and the NACAC Under 18 and Under 23 Championships in Mexico.



Fraser-Pryce cruised to 11.08 seconds (0.8m/s) in her heat, beating the veteran Gayon Evans to the line while Thompson was easy in her race, barely getting into top gear, clocking 11.31 seconds (-1.2m/s) to beat Schillonie Calvert-Powell – 11.39 seconds.



Seventeen-year-old Briana Williams, the IAAF World Under 20 double sprint champion, also won her heat, getting off to her usual bullet start to win her heat in 11.20 seconds ((-0.2m/s) ahead of Natasha Morrison – 11.40 seconds.

Nataliah White – 11.32 seconds (-1.1m/s); Jonielle Smith and Shavine Hodges – 11.57 seconds; as well as Simone Facey – 11.38 seconds also made progress to the semi-finals today.



The men's qualifying saw a good mixture of up and coming youngsters with a sprinkling of veterans as Waseem Williams, a finalist in the NCAA 100m and 200m specialist Rasheed Dwyer, lead the men's qualifiers with 10.17 seconds each, followed by Blake – 10.19 seconds, Julian Forte – 10.20 seconds then Tyquedo Tracey and Senoj-jay Givans, both with 10.26 seconds.



Andre Ewars of Florida State University is also through after running 10.25 seconds while former World Record Holder Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter and Kemar Bailey-Cole also advanced to the semi-finals.



Paul Reid

